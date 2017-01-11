If your looking for a new salad recipe to try out you have come to the right place! This recipe for Walnut noodle salad includes walnut lemon dressing, freshly made whole wheat noodles, organic arugula, mushrooms, raw cauliflower, roasted walnuts, parmesan crisps. It also can be a quick and healthy lunch or dinner meal. Thanks again to Chef David Katz of Honeygrow for the recipe.

Walnut Street Noodle Salad

2 ½ oz. Whole Wheat Flour Ramen Noodles

1 Handful of Baby Arugula

2 oz. Sliced Cremini Mushrooms

2 oz. Chopped Cauliflower – raw and stemmed

1 oz. Walnuts Pieces – rough chopped

5 each. Parmesan Crisps

2 oz. Walnut-Lemon Dressing

Dressing:

2 T. Ground Toasted Walnuts

1 t. Dijon Mustard

2 t. Shallots – minced

Zest of 1 Lemon – from a microplane

2 T. Red Wine Vinegar

2 T. Lemon Juice

1 t. Fresh Thyme Leaves – picked

1 C. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ t. Kosher Salt

1 t. Black Pepper

In a medium sized mixing bowl, add the ground walnuts, shallots, mustard, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and thyme leaves. Secure the bowl with a damp towel rolled and shaped into a ring or have someone hold it for you.

Slowly drizzle in the 1 cup of olive oil until it is all added.

Noodles:

In a large saucepot bring about 8 cups of water to a boil and add the noodles…stir right after adding noodles to the water to avoid clumping. Cook for 1 minute and 15 seconds and then transfer the noodles into an ice bath to cool.

Salad:

Drain the noodles from the ice water bath and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. In a medium sized mixing bowl, add all ingredients except for the Parmesan crisps. Dress the salad with the walnut-lemon dressing and mix gently in the bowl with tongs being careful not to bruise the lettuce. Transfer to a plate and top with the Parmesan crisps.

Want more recipes like this? Check our our daily recipes & health tips on our Facebook and Twitter pages!

(© 2017 WUSA)