Were there warning signs that Steve Stephens had a mental illness?

CLEVELAND - A mental health advocate, who happens to be a longtime friend of Steve Stephens, is speaking out about the importance for those who need help...to get it.

Archie Green says Stephens was a good guy, but says looking back, there may have been signs that Stephens was battling his own issues.

Green felt compelled to go live on Facebook after learning about a video that police say was uploaded by Steve Stephens, showing a man, now identified as Robert Godwin Sr., who was fatally shot – allegedly at the hands of Stephens. " Facebook, if you know Steve Stephens, pray for him. He's severely lost," was Green's message.

"A lot of shock. A little disbelief. A lot of pain," is how Green reacted to what he saw.

The disbelief and pain came first – and then the call to action. Green is a hip hop artist who uses his music to spread the message on mental health issues – hoping to help others. He was diagnosed with depression about four years ago – later expressing his feelings in a song titled "Layers."

Green says there's a stigma surrounding mental health and how it's dealt with differently in various communities with some refusing to get help and ignoring any signs. "It's something that's kind of been shunned and swept under the rug," he explained.

Looking back, he believes Stephens showed signs that he may have been struggling with mental health issues,

"Certain times he would be having certain issues," says Green. "Demons he may have been battling and not a lot of people would take him seriously for that."

Now, Green is working to break that stigma and encourage people to speak out instead of keeping silent while struggling with an illness. It's something he believes may have helped Stephens, "A lot of people in my community, in the black community, are uneducated on the benefits or what type of treatment options they have," he says.

That's why Green says he continues to share his story and express himself in his music, hoping to encourage people to speak up and ask for help. Green says when he did try to connect with Stephens to see if he needed help, he was unable to reach him.

