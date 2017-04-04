(Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Did you know the way you hold yourself can impact the way you feel?

For years, good posture has been linked to a better mood. However, now research has shown that it can also help people who are experiencing depression.

A recent study in the Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Psychiatry, applies to the 7 to 10 percent of people experiencing mild or moderate symptoms of depression. However, doctors say better posture can help everyone feel a little better.

The study found that people with depression who practiced good posture, felt happier, more relaxed and less tired.

If you are experiencing depression, you should seek medical attention. Posture exercises can help supplement professional treatment.

Click the video to see Dr. Weiniger’s tips for finding perfect posture.

Here is a link to the medical study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27494342

Click HERE for more information.

© 2017 WUSA-TV