Mid-Atlantic Region faring better than much of nation in flu outbreak

LARGO, MD. (WUSA9) - The Washington area is suffering with the rest of the nation with a flu outbreak that is widespread in the region, but not as intense as in many other parts of the country.

Washington, D.C. and Maryland are currently reporting that outpatient visits to doctors and hospitals for flu-like illness are at “low” levels compared to much of the nation, according to the US Centers For Disease Control weekly flu report. However in Virginia, statewide levels are high. Delaware is reporting “minimum” levels.

The CDC reports that 19.5% of samples being sent to labs to test for the flu are coming back positive the region that includes Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The death of one child in the region has been reported this flu season so far.

By comparison the rate of positive lab tests in the region that includes Texas and Louisiana is nearly 30% with the deaths of three children reported.

Six children have died in Region 4, which includes Georgia and Florida.

Even so, the flu is considered to be widespread in the DC region, regardless of its intensity.

Public Health officials encourage flu shots for everyone aged six-months and older.

Nasal mist flu vaccines are not recommended for the 2017-2018 flu season because it is not effective against the H3A strain currently impacting the nation.

