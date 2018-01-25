Meatballs Sold In Virginia, 8 Other States Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Meatballs recalled due to Listera concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- More than 3,400 pounds of meatballs sold in nine states are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall is for Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, N.J. establishment and includes the ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

It includes the following:

• 36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products involved in the recall have the establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

You should throw away the meatballs or return them to where you purchased the items.

You can call Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

ABOUT LISTERIA

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

© 2018 WFMY-TV