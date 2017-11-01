Family Health: Advanced treatment for Parkinson's Disease
The experts from the Inova Movement Disorders Program discuss ways to make everyday functions easier for people who are living with Parkinson's and other movement disorders. To learn more go to Inova.org/move.
WUSA 1:05 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
NYC terror attack: 'Radicalized' suspect plotted for…Oct 31, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
'His door was completely torn off': No justice for…Nov. 1, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
Cloudy and Cool Wednesday, but milder again ThursdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.