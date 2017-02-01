New health clinic for low-income adults in Charles County

NANJEMOY, MD - A new health clinic offers low-income adults access to medical services in the rural area of Charles County, Md. County leaders cut the ribbon during its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Health Partners, Inc. Western County Community Health Center
at Nanjemoy Community Center
4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662
Hours: Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
(301) 645-3556
Patients can receive primary adult care for:
- Cold & Flu
- Chronic Disease
- Follow Ups
- Physicals
- Screenings
- Pain & Minor Injuries
The clinic accepts uninsured, Maryland Medicaid & Medicaid MCO’s, Medicare recipients.
Health Partners, Inc. also operates a clinic in Waldorf, Md. The hours are Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Patients who use the Nanjemoy clinic can also visit the Waldorf clinic. It's located at 3070 Crain Hwy., Waldorf, Md. 20601.
