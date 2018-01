Team #Heartlove's training regimen

#HEARTLOVERUN 5K Training Plan © Run Farther & Faster 2018

• Before beginning a training program, make sure to visit a specialty running store to get fit for running shoes.

• Begin all workouts with 5-10 minutes of brisk walking to warm up, and finish with 5-10 minutes of walking to cool down.

• Choose three non-consecutive days per week to build up to running continuously, following the progression below.

• All run intervals should be at a conversational effort. If you are breathless, slow down.

• Take a rest day or cross-train (walk, elliptical, cycle, swim) on days in between.

• Be sure to incorporate the strength routines on the second page of the schedule at least three times/week, after running or on non-running days.



Week 1 (1/29)

Day 1: Run 1 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 1 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 1 min/Walk 2 min for 36 minutes



Week 2 (2/5)

Day 1: Run 90 sec/Walk 90 sec for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 90 sec/Walk 90 sec for 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 90 sec/Walk 90 sec for 36 minutes



Week 3 (2/12)

Day 1: Run 2 min/Walk 2 min for 28 minutes

Day 2: Run 2 min/Walk 2 min for 32 minutes

Day 3: Run 2 min/Walk 2 min for 36 minutes



Week 4 (2/19)

Day 1: Run 3 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 3 min/Walk 2 min for 35 minutes

Day 3: Run 3 min/Walk 2 min for 40 minutes



Week 5 (2/26)

Day 1: Run 4 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 4 min/Walk 2 min for 36 minutes

Day 3: Run 4 min/Walk 2 min for 42 minutes



Week 6 (3/5)

Day 1: Run 6 min/Walk 2 min for 24 minutes

Day 2: Run 6 min/Walk 2 min for 32 minutes

Day 3: Run 6 min/Walk 2 min for 32 minutes



Week 7 (3/12)

Day 1: Run 6 min/Walk 1 min for 28 minutes

Day 2: Run 6 min/Walk 1 min for 35 minutes

Day 3: Run 6 min/Walk 1 min for 35 minutes



Week 8 (3/19)

Day 1: Run 8 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 8 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 8 min/Walk 2 min for 40 minutes



Week 9 (3/26)

Day 1: Run 8 min/Walk 1 min for 27 minutes

Day 2: Run 8 min/Walk 1 min for 36 minutes

Day 3: Run 8 min/Walk 1 min for 36 minutes



Week 10 (4/2)

Day 1: Run 10 min/Walk 2 min for 24 minutes

Day 2: Run 10 min/Walk 2 min for 24 minutes

Day 3: Run 10 min/Walk 2 min for 36 minutes



Week 11 (4/9)

Day 1: Run 12 min/Walk 2 min for 28 minutes

Day 2: Run 12 min/Walk 2 min for 28 minutes



Park Run Race Day!



Week 12 (4/16)

Day 1: Run 14 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 14 min/Walk 2 min for 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 30 minutes



Week 13 (4/23)

Day 1: Run 25 minutes

Day 2: Run 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 35 minutes

Week 14 (4/30)

Day 1: Run 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 30 minutes

Day 3: Run 35 minutes

Week 15 (5/7)

Day 1: Run 35 minutes

Day 2: Run 35 minutes

Day 3: Run 40 minutes

Week 16 (5/14)

Day 1: Run 35 minutes

Day 2: Run 40 minutes

Day 3: Run 45 minutes

Week 17 (5/21)

Day 1: Run 35 minutes

Day 2: Run 45 minutes

Day 3: Run 45-50 minutes



Week 18 (5/28)

Day 1: Run 40 minutes

Day 2: Run 45 minutes

Day 3: Run 45-50 minutes

Week 19 (6/4)

Day 1: Run 30 minutes

Day 2: Run 20-30 minutes

Lawyers Have Heart 5K

Strength Routine #1

• Side-lying leg lift- 3x10-15 on each side • Donkey kicks- 3x10-15 on each side • Prisoner squats- 3x10-15 • Glute bridges- 3x10-15 • Eccentric calf raises- 3x10-15 on each side



Strength Routine #2



• Clamshells- 3x10-20 on each side • Standing hip abduction (with or without band)- 3x10-15 on each side • Planks or plank variations- 3x30-60 seconds • Single leg deadlift- 3x10-15 on each side • Single leg stability- hold 30 seconds/side x 3



Strength Routine #3



• Reverse lunge with arm swing- 3x10 on each side • Side plank or side plank with a twist- 3x30-60 seconds on each side • Superman/modified Superman (opp arm/leg)- 3x10 • Glute bridge with march- 3x60 seconds • Single leg stance- 3x10 on each side



Optional Resistance Band Workout (swap out for one of above): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTQfd3OtI_U&feature=youtu.be



Foam Rolling: Calves, Hamstrings, Quads, IT Band, Piriformis

