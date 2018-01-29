Team #Heartlove: Skip Davidson

Skip Davidson won a Lifestyle Change award at the Heart Walk two years ago. After being diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation, the Reston native worked hard to stay in shape. Skip was also diagnosed with sleep apnea and needed to attach a C-pap before going to sleep every night.

So he lost 80 pounds, and through the weight loss his sleep apnea was cured for the last two years. Though he has run one 5K on a whim, Skip has never trained to be a runner and would love to be a part of something more formal. Skip enjoys power lifting and is eager to enhance his cardio training.

© 2018 WUSA-TV