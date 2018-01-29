Team #Heartlove: Nicole Mason

Nicole Mason is running for a cause that is close to her heart. Nicole's mother passed away of heart disease after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Diet, lack of exercise and smoking were all contributing factors.

"I was exercising regularly, particularly after my mom passed away and shortly thereafter. I went to my doctor for a routine checkup only to find that my cholesterol was elevated. I had never had any problems with my health, so that sent me into a whirlwind, "says Mason.

The 47 year-old practiced a healthy lifestyle but was going through a tough time. Her grandmother died 17 days after her mother. Nicole was an only child and only grandchild, and was pregnant with her third son at the time of their passing.

During stressful times it can be easy to put your health on the back-burner, and Nicole did just that. When returning for a routine checkup, she learned that her cholesterol had worsened. This became a huge concern given her family history of heart disease.

Nicole is now back on the right track to improve her cholesterol levels and continue towards a healthy lifestyle. She is running in memory of her mother and encourages everyone to exercise, eat healthy, drink enough water, and get plenty of sleep.

"We need to be very diligent about our health, really taking control of what's going on with our bodies and participating in our own health and wellness journey," says Nicole.

© 2018 WUSA-TV