An Environmental and Natural Resources Lawyer, Maryam Hatcher is an extremely accomplished attorney. Called a "Rising Star" in the Super Lawyers addition of 2017, Maryam has another goal that she is looking to achieve... running in the Boston Marathon.

Outside of occasional running and exercise, Maryam has never received proper training for a race. The 35 year-old has a family history of heart disease and she is looking to be an extra inspiration for her young son, husband, and her extended family.

© 2018 WUSA-TV