Team #Heartlove: Jason Zamoiski

Jason Zamoiski is in his mid forties, a father and a busy mortgage broker/business owner. He has been living with Crohn's Disease for over 20 years and recently had a health scare that required a hospital stay. Crohn's Disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the liver.

Jason's doctors warned hem that he needed to be more serious about taking care of his health, and Jason is ready to make some big changes in 2018 as a result.

He has never trained for a major run, but was athletic when he was younger and wants to set an example for his two kids (ages 9 and 12) and his community by doing something out of his comfort zone while living with a chronic illness.

