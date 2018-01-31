Lisa Reichmann and Julie Sapper, the coaches of Team #HeartLove, have been coaching runners of all levels since starting their company, Run Farther & Faster, in 2010. Both are top-ranked competitive age-group runners in the DC Metropolitan area and serial Boston Marathoners, having run 23 Boston Marathons collectively. Most importantly, they are busy working moms and understand the challenges of finding time for fitness. Like many of the Team #HeartLove runners, both Julie and Lisa started running later in life, and as a result, especially enjoy working with new runners and helping them discover the rewards of achieving goals through running. Julie and Lisa are honored to be coaching the fantastic members of Team #HeartLove!

To learn more about Julie and Lisa visit www.runfartherandfaster.com!

