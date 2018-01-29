Team #Heartlove: Amy Alonso

An Assistant Principal at Strawberry Knolls Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Amy recently had knee surgery and was just cleared to exercise. She has completed some walking 5Ks over the years but has never run one.

Amy is already making strides towards a long lasting and healthy lifestyle. She attends a workout bootcamp everyday and has already lost 100lbs! She is looking to lose 50 more pounds and complete a few 5Ks during her fitness journey!

Amy is looking to especially inspire women who are looking to lose weight. She says that it is tough in our society for large women and is looking to become an inspiration for all.

© 2018 WUSA-TV