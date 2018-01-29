Team #Heartlove: Allison Boyle

A Montgomery County teacher and swim coach, Allison teaches at Great Seneca Creek Elementary School in Germantown.

A former participant in competitive rowing while in college, Allison completed several marathons prior to having kids. After having two kids (12 and 10), she fell out of shape and gained weight.

Allison is now trying to get back to where she was, and has been struggling. She recently volunteered with Girls on the Run for her daughter, and she realized that she couldn't keep up.

Allison is eager to get back into running shape and run a 5K to set an example for her daughter and her students.

