HeartLove: Informing & inspiring you to improve heart health

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 has launched an important month-long initiative in February called Heart Love. It’s our commitment to informing you, inspiring you, and helping you change your lives with us.

One in every three deaths in this country are caused by heart disease. It takes the lives of 2,200 Americans every day. It’s likely someone you love has been affected by the disease.

We aren’t immune from heart disease here in our WUSA9 family. Our Bruce Johnson had a heart attack 20 years ago, and just last month one of our photojournalists, Dion Wiggins, suffered a major heart attack while on the job.

Throughout the month, we will be hosting special events, including a free heart healthy cooking night and heart-risk screenings. Our first set of screenings begins on Feb. 8 in Virginia.

We’re also partnering with INOVA Urgent Care to provide you free blood pressure and cholesterol screenings and so much more. The INOVA locations for the screenings will be in North Arlington, Dunn Loring, Manassas, Tysons, and West Springfield. The screenings will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

We’re also planning screenings in D.C. and Maryland later in the month.

Plus, we have a Heart Age Test you can take on our website.

We invite you to share your heart health stories. Have you or a loved one been impacted by heart disease? How do you keep your heart healthy? Share your stories using the hashtag #HeartLove.

