Heart healthy SuperBowl recipes

Do your heart a favor this Super Bowl Sunday and swap out some of your football watching favorites for recipes that are better for your heart.

Here are a few recipes we tried on Wake Up Washington:

PIZZA with a Cauliflower Crust

CHIPS made from Sweet Potatoes

FRIES baked using Zucchini

BROWNIES made with dates, nuts and cocoa powder

And you thought you had to give up the good stuff!

What's your favorite SuperBowl food?

