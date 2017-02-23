Heart healthy crock-pot recipes

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - Nearly every time my mom comes to visit, she buys me a new crock-pot.

When we go on vacation and stay at a house that doesn’t have a crock-pot, my mom goes out and buys one.

Virginia Bryan loves crock-pots – and I get it. What’s easier than dumping all of your ingredients into one pot and having a warm meal waiting for you by the time you get home from work?

If you’re struggling to incorporate heart healthy recipes into your day, why not let the crock-pot help you? It could be the key to giving your heart some love.

Here are the three recipes as seen on Wake Up Washington:

SLOW-COOKER QUINOA RISOTTO WITH CARROTS & ASPARAGUS

http://bit.ly/2fepq8x

MEXICAN SLOW COOKER STUFFED PEPPERS

*Note: For this recipe I used ground turkey instead of beef and yogurt instead of sour cream.

http://bit.ly/2mhc5RO

SLOW COOKER APPLE OATMEAL

http://bit.ly/2lJYDYU

