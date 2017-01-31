Free heart-health screenings on Feb. 8

Heart care (Photo: jarun011)

As a part of WUSA9's commitment to get you heart-healthy this month, we along with INOVA Urgent Care Centers are offering free health screenings on Feb. 8

The screenings include:

Blood Pressure

Cholesterol Screening Test

Body Composition Test

Body Fat % Test

Assistance Completing Inova’s Heart Disease Risk Assessment Online Tool

These screenings will be available at five Inova Urgent Care locations in Northern Virginia:

Inova Urgent Care: North Arlington at 4600-C Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207

Inova Urgent Care: Dunn Loring at 2671-A Avenir Pl, Fairfax, VA 22031

Inova Urgent Care: Manassas at 8051 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109

Inova Urgent Care: Tysons at Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182

Inova Urgent Care: West Springfield at 6230-J Rolling Rd, Springfield, VA 22152

