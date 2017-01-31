WUSA
Free heart-health screenings on Feb. 8

WUSA 9:14 PM. EST January 31, 2017

As a part of WUSA9's commitment to get you heart-healthy this month, we along with INOVA Urgent Care Centers are offering free health screenings on Feb. 8 

The screenings include:

 

  • Blood Pressure
  • Cholesterol Screening Test
  • Body Composition Test
  • Body Fat % Test
  • Assistance Completing Inova’s Heart Disease Risk Assessment Online Tool

These screenings will be available at five Inova Urgent Care locations in Northern Virginia:

  • Inova Urgent Care: North Arlington at 4600-C Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
  • Inova Urgent Care: Dunn Loring at 2671-A Avenir Pl, Fairfax, VA 22031
  • Inova Urgent Care: Manassas at 8051 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109
  • Inova Urgent Care: Tysons at Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182
  • Inova Urgent Care: West Springfield at 6230-J Rolling Rd, Springfield, VA 22152

