Free heart-health screenings on Feb. 8

As a part of WUSA9's commitment to get you heart-healthy this month, we along with INOVA Urgent Care Centers are offering free health screenings on Feb. 8
The screenings include:
- Blood Pressure
- Cholesterol Screening Test
- Body Composition Test
- Body Fat % Test
- Assistance Completing Inova’s Heart Disease Risk Assessment Online Tool
These screenings will be available at five Inova Urgent Care locations in Northern Virginia:
- Inova Urgent Care: North Arlington at 4600-C Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207
- Inova Urgent Care: Dunn Loring at 2671-A Avenir Pl, Fairfax, VA 22031
- Inova Urgent Care: Manassas at 8051 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20109
- Inova Urgent Care: Tysons at Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182
- Inova Urgent Care: West Springfield at 6230-J Rolling Rd, Springfield, VA 22152
