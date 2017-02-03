Donate to our heart-healthy food drive

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

Help the less fortunate in your community get heart-healthy by donating non-perishable food items to five area Walmart locations from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.

Join WUSA9 and Walmart and make a heart-healthy donation to our food drive.

Donations needed:

grains

100% juice

peanut butter

canned fruits

canned vegetables

canned or dry beans

canned tuna, salmon or chicken

The following Walmart locations will be taking donations in the DC metro area:

DC:

Walmart-Fort Totten, 310 Riggs Road, Northeast, Washington, DC 20011

Maryland:

Walmart-Prince Frederick, 150 Solomons Island Road, North, Prince Frederick, MD

Walmart-Landover Hills, 6210 Annapolis Road, Landover, MD

Walmart-LaPlata, 40 Drury Drive, LaPlata, MD

Virginia:

Walmart-Chantilly, 4368 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151

