Donate to our heart-healthy food drive

WUSA 2:52 PM. EST February 03, 2017

Help the less fortunate in your community get heart-healthy by donating non-perishable food items to five area Walmart locations from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28. 

Join WUSA9 and Walmart and make a heart-healthy donation to our food drive. 

Donations needed:

  • grains
  • 100% juice
  • peanut butter
  • canned fruits
  • canned vegetables
  • canned or dry beans
  • canned tuna, salmon or chicken

The following Walmart locations will be taking donations in the DC metro area:

DC:

  • Walmart-Fort Totten, 310 Riggs Road, Northeast, Washington, DC 20011

Maryland:

  • Walmart-Prince Frederick, 150 Solomons Island Road, North, Prince Frederick, MD
  • Walmart-Landover Hills, 6210 Annapolis Road, Landover, MD
  • Walmart-LaPlata, 40 Drury Drive, LaPlata, MD

Virginia: 

  • Walmart-Chantilly, 4368 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151

