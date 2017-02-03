Donate to our heart-healthy food drive

Help the less fortunate in your community get heart-healthy by donating non-perishable food items to five area Walmart locations from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28.
Join WUSA9 and Walmart and make a heart-healthy donation to our food drive.
Donations needed:
- grains
- 100% juice
- peanut butter
- canned fruits
- canned vegetables
- canned or dry beans
- canned tuna, salmon or chicken
The following Walmart locations will be taking donations in the DC metro area:
DC:
- Walmart-Fort Totten, 310 Riggs Road, Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Maryland:
- Walmart-Prince Frederick, 150 Solomons Island Road, North, Prince Frederick, MD
- Walmart-Landover Hills, 6210 Annapolis Road, Landover, MD
- Walmart-LaPlata, 40 Drury Drive, LaPlata, MD
Virginia:
- Walmart-Chantilly, 4368 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA 20151
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs