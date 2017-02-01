WUSA
6 quick facts about strokes

Isabel Strachan, WUSA 11:49 AM. EST February 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Stay in charge of your health by learning how a stroke might affect you. 
 
Here are 6 important facts and statistics about strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control:
  1. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 130,000 Americans each year—that’s 1 of every 20 deaths
  2. A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts
  3. Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every four minutes, someone dies of stroke
  4. Every year, about 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes; 185,000 are recurrent strokes
  5. Stroke is an important cause of disability. Stroke reduces mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over
  6. Stroke costs the nation $33 billion annually, including the cost of health care services, medications, and lost productivity

To learn more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, head to the CDC website.

(© 2017 WUSA)


