6 quick facts about strokes

The human brain (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Stay in charge of your health by learning how a stroke might affect you.

Here are 6 important facts and statistics about strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control:

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 130,000 Americans each year—that’s 1 of every 20 deaths A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every four minutes, someone dies of stroke Every year, about 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes; 185,000 are recurrent strokes Stroke is an important cause of disability. Stroke reduces mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over Stroke costs the nation $33 billion annually, including the cost of health care services, medications, and lost productivity

To learn more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, head to the CDC website.

