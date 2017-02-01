6 quick facts about strokes

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Stay in charge of your health by learning how a stroke might affect you.
Here are 6 important facts and statistics about strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control:
- Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 130,000 Americans each year—that’s 1 of every 20 deaths
- A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts
- Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every four minutes, someone dies of stroke
- Every year, about 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes; 185,000 are recurrent strokes
- Stroke is an important cause of disability. Stroke reduces mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and over
- Stroke costs the nation $33 billion annually, including the cost of health care services, medications, and lost productivity
To learn more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke, head to the CDC website.
