5 things you need to know about women and heart disease

Heart attack (Photo: zaganDesign)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Take control of your health by knowing these facts about women and heart disease from the Centers for Disease Control:

1. The leading cause of death for women in America is heart disease.

Over 289,000 females in the US died from heart disease in 2013, or about one in every FOUR women.

2. 64% of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms.

Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease.

3. Only 54% of women recognize that heart disease is their number 1 killer.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a "man's disease," around the same number of women and men die each year of heart disease in the United States.

4. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the United States

Among Hispanic women, heart disease and cancer cause roughly the same number of deaths each year. For American Indian or Alaska Native and Asian or Pacific Islander women, heart disease is second only to cancer.

5. The key contributing factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, and smoking.

Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including diabetes, poor diet, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol use, and obesity.

-

For more information resources regarding women and heart disease, head to the CDC website.

