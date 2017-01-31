Heartache (Photo: stevanovicigor)

Knowing how heart disease might affect you is an important part of heart health.

Here are 5 facts about heart disease in men, according to the Centers for Disease Control:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States, killing 321,000 men in 2013—that’s 1 in every 4 male deaths. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men of most racial/ethnic groups in the United States, including African Americans, American Indians or Alaska Natives, Hispanics, and whites. For Asian American or Pacific Islander men, heart disease is second only to cancer. About 8.5% of all white men, 7.9 percent of black men, and 6.3 percent of Mexican American men have coronary heart disease. Half of the men who die suddenly of coronary heart disease have no previous symptoms. Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease. Between 70 percent and 89 percent of sudden cardiac events occur in men.

For more information resources regarding women and heart disease, head to the CDC website.

