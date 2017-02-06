4 sisters suffer from the same heart disease

Share This Story

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Fearrington sisters are a tight bunch who share everything together, but there’s one thing they wish they didn’t have in common – heart disease.

Life's Simple 7: Reminders to help avoid heart disease

LaWanda, Nicole, Kaci and Candice, the eldest of six sisters, suffer from dilated cardiomyopathy.

“We are our biggest support system,” Nicole said. “Even though we are all still going through this.”

LaWanda was the first to be diagnosed after giving birth to twins in 1997 then three years later her sister Nicole.

“It always seems like if it's not you, it's me. If it's not me, it's you. I don't know,” Nicole laughed.

Then their younger sisters, Candice and Kaci, who are also mothers, were diagnosed with the same heart condition.

“I kept saying what did I do wrong. I know God does not give you much more than you can bear, but you still question it,” Kaci said while crying.

With dilated cardiomyopathy, the bottom chambers of the heart become enlarged and ultimately weaken. This prevents proper blood flow and if left untreated, can cause heart failure and death.

“As a sister, and being so closely knit with them, you just wish you could take that hurt from them,” said Candice. “You don't want to listen to your sisters hurt.”

The sisters’ father died from heart failure at the age of 46. He never spoke about his health, but doctors at Washington Hospital Center’s Heart and Vascular Institute, where the sisters are being treated, believe this condition could be genetic.

“Our dad was very private,” Kaci said. “I think he probably didn't want us to worry.”

Kaci and Candice are being treated with medication, but drugs were not enough for Nicole and LaWanda.

They both needed heart transplants.

Nicole’s received her transplant 3 years ago and LaWanda had her surgery in April 2016.

“Of course the first thing in my mind was ‘Oh God, please don't let me die before my kids know who I am.’ It was really scary,” said LaWanda.

Nicole lost a baby shortly after being diagnosed and now she is unable to have children.

“That's always been the hardest part for me,” Nicole said while crying. “I have no legacy. I don't have anyone to carry on my name.”

There is concern for the two baby sister in the family and five nieces and nephews, who for now, don’t show any signs of the disease.

“And by no means do I want any of this to happen to them,” said LaWanda. “I think that is why we are verbal about anything we are dealing with, so that they are mindful.”

This is what the Fearrington sisterhood is all about, looking out for each other and loving from the heart with courage and grace.



“For all of us to have experienced everything we have gone through and to still be here, it's definitely a blessing,” Candice said. “Sometimes, it sounds crazy, but I thank God to be able to share the condition with them. To share the experience.”

The sisters hope to take part in a study at Washington Hospital Center that will hopefully identify the genes associated with their type of heart disease.

This information could help doctors identify cases earlier, so they can start treatment protocols sooner.

Heart disease kills more men and women in the United States than any other disease. Early detection and action are keys to survival.

During the month of February, WUSA9 is committed to saving lives. Heart Love is our commitment to informing you about the early signs of heart disease and what you can do to save your life or that of a loved one.

