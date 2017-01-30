4 signs and symptoms of heart attack you need to know

Heart Attack (Photo: digitalskillet, (c) digitalskillet)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Help save a life by knowing these key symptoms of a heart attack, shared by the National Heart Attack Alert Program:

1. Chest pain or discomfort

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain.

2. Discomfort in other areas of the upper body

Can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

3. Shortness of breath

Often comes along with chest discomfort. But it also can occur before chest discomfort.

4. Other symptoms

May include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or light-headedness.

If you think that you or someone you know is having a heart attack, you should call 911 immediately.

For more information resources regarding the signs and symptoms of heart disease, head to the CDC Website.

