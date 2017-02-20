WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - I had a heart attack while on assignment in Southeast, D.C. in July 1992, but I was one of the lucky ones.

Most people don't survive a "Widow maker" like I suffered, unless they get to a hospital within minutes.

My camera person Mike Fox knew I was in trouble from the pain I described in my chest. He got me to a firehouse in Southeast, and from there, paramedics rushed me to what was then Greater Southeast Community hospital, a level two trauma center.

I was stabilized, given a clot buster drug, then flown by helicopter to the MedStar unit of the Washington Hospital Center.

Emergency angioplasty saved my life.

Years later, I have the same doctor and the same determination and goals I discovered way back then—to live each day as if it's the last and knowing that each new day offers a reprieve with a chance to start all over again.

