Close What's your heart age? WUSA 8:55 PM. EST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You need javascript enabled to view this content or go to source URL. (© 2017 WUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video: Vehicles catch on fire on WB I-70 in Frederick Greenpeace protesters resist Trump, climb crane in DC WUSA Breaking News Waitress gets generous tip and message Greenpeace hang sign on crane in protest Popular radio guest with disabilities passes away Trump orders hiring freeze on federal workers Principal under fire for alleged comment Search for suspect in bus stop shooting Federal workers fear hiring freeze More Stories Greenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane… Jan 25, 2017, 8:17 a.m. Grand slam: Fairfax teen admitted to four military academies Jan 25, 2017, 5:58 p.m. Windy and turning colder late Thursday Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs