Study: Fewer overweight people are trying to lose weight

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two years after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended one time testing for the Hepatitis C virus for all baby boomers, the compliance rate remains very low.



One in 30 boomers has Hep C. Its related diseases include chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Treatments are available to reduce the risk, but the only way to know if you are at risk is to get tested.

Obesity increases the risk of a whole range of diseases. But a new study finds fewer overweight people are trying to lose weight. The trend is mainly among women.

Socially, there seems to be a growing acceptance of bigger body sizes. And women, who refuse to be fat shamed, say they are focusing more on overall health, rather than a dress size. Research shows that having a healthy body image can lead to better health outcomes.

Don't forget to Spring Forward tonight. Daylight Saving time begins Sunday!

