New way to restore vision without reading glasses

Nearly 11 million people in the United States have an eye condition called Presbyopia.

For people of a certain age, it means you need reading glasses or bifocals to see things close up, but there's a new way to restore your near vision without reading glasses. It's called raindrop.

Dr. Jennifer Sokolosky operates a busy adult and pediatric dental practice in Clarksville, Maryland. She has no time to waste tending to 40-patients a day. But her dependency on reading glasses was slowing her down.

“I had to put my loops on and then I'd have to take them off and then I'd have to put back on my reading glasses. It was difficult going back and forth,” said Dr. Sokolosky.

The same was true for Joann Mirgon-Erb. She couldn't do anything without her reading glasses

“My arms had not been long enough after a while in my 40s to see those menus and my girlfriends got tired of giving me their reading glasses,” expressed Mirgon-Erb.

Dr. Shilpa Rose is with Eye Associates of Washington, D.C. She says the women were experiencing presbyopia. It's a condition that comes with age.

“The lens inside the eye becomes hard & does not want to bend. So things that were easy to read close up become harder,” said Dr. Rose.

Since they both had healthy eyes, no glaucoma, cataracts or diabetes, Dr. Rose recommended a new corrective procedure called Raindrop Near Vision InLay. It reduces or eliminates the need for reading glasses.

Dr. Mark Whitten, who introduced Lasik to D.C. and operated on Tiger Woods, calls Raindrop a game changer.

“It's a completely new concept, a new idea that we can fix reading vision at the same time you keep your distance vision,” Dr. Whitten.

Dr. Whitten uses a special laser to create a Lasik-like flap just beneath the surface of the eye.

He then inserts a tiny pinhead size disc, similar to a soft contact, into the patient's non-dominant eye.

This creates a subtle change in the shape of the cornea---enough to improve near vision reading.

Joann was awake during the entire 15 minute operation. She was able to read small print without effort immediately after it was finished.

And 3-months after Raindrop, Dr. Sokolosky says her near and far vision remain perfectly clear.

Lasik is not a prerequisite for Raindrop but Jennifer and Joann both chose to correct their long distance vision during their surgeries.

The average price for Raindrop ranges from $4,000 to $5,000. While FDA approved, it is not covered by insurance.

© 2017 WUSA-TV