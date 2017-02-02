Md. woman sheds 130 pounds to live healthier life

FT. WASHINGTON, Md.- A local woman opened up about her past struggle with weight and all it took to build a healthy and happy lifestyle.

For the first time in a long time 27-year-old Jennifer Vaughan feels good on the inside and out.

"When I look in the mirror now, I see myself a lot healthier," Vaughan said. "I'm more confident."

Last year, Vaughan tipped the scale at 360 pounds, the most she's ever weighed. Now, 130 pounds lighter, she looks at her old clothes as motivation. Knowing she lost her grandfather to heart disease also keeps her going.

"It’s really crazy that I let myself get out of control like this," said Vaughan, while trying on her old clothes. " Nothing was out of reach. I didn't work out. I smoked. I was killing myself at a young age."

Vaughan decided to change her lifestyle early last year, starting with exercise and a low carb, high protein diet. Her grandfather passed away in 2007. It was the morning of her prom day.

"He went into the doctors for just a routine checkup," she said. "When the nurse left and came back, he passed; he died of a heart attack."

"He was smiling when he passed," Vaughan said. " It was scary."

Now, several years later, her grandmother is dealing with the onset of heart failure. It was a real wakeup call that came with a few concerns of her own.

"Just little activities that everyone else would take for granted, at the grocery store for example, my heart would race because it took so much for me to move this heavy body," Vaughan said.

Vaughan started working out daily last year, shedding at least 50 pounds before having a gastric bypass in the summer. Even with a little help, she keeps her healthy new habits going. She does not plan on turning back, especially with her wedding in June.

"At first I was dreading being stared at as I walked down the aisle," said Vaughan." But, I'm excited.”

Her fiancé of six years tells WUSA9 he is very proud of her. It was a long journey.

Vaughan is still working toward her goal weight of 195 pounds.

