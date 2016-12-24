January is Cervical Health Awareness Month

Doctor analyzing x-ray of cervical spine (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz, KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In 2017, the Prevent Cancer Foundation wants you to think about the link.

Many people are unaware that a link exists between certain viruses and cancer like the Human Papilloma Virus or HPV and its link to cervical cancer.

More than half of adults are unaware that the HPV vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

To stop Cervical Cancer before it starts, young people should be immunized before being exposed to the virus.

Dr. Sherrie Wallington is Assistant Professor of Oncology at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“So the important thing to remember is to get your son or daughter vaccinated by the age of 13. And there's been a change. Initially the vaccine required 3 doses or shots. Now the FDA just recently approved 2 -doses for the vaccine and that's great news because it opens up access to many individuals who could not afford it,” she said.

Under new guidelines for adult women at average risk, Dr. Wallington says they should see their doctor every 3-years for a cervical cancer screening.

