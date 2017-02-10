WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Now you can turn back the hands of time ever so slightly over your lunch hours.

If you've spent any length of time in D.C. you have seen her face and you have heard that distinctive voice. It belongs to singer, radio and TV personality, Angela Stribling.

"My face and my voice, that's my bread and butter," Stribling said.

To take care of both, Angela lives an active, healthy lifestyle. But she was seeing a change in her face -- one she didn't like.

"I just love life and I just want to look like I'm not so tired," Stribling said.

But she didn't want to do plastic surgery or anything that time consuming or costly. This is why she found Lunchtime Facelift so appealing after hearing about it at Cultura in Northwest, D.C.

This is all done by using insulin needles to inject. Surgery is not a part of the process. Most importantly it is a non-invasive process.

"In a matter of an hour, our patients can really transform their face almost competing with what a facelift used to be in the past," Dr. Eliot Battle, a cosmetic dermatologist who is the CEO and Co-founder of Cultura Dermatology & Laser Center said.

It's a lunch hour refresher that lets you go back to work versus up to eight hours of surgery and a couple of weeks recovery.

"The goal here is not to say you had work done; the goal is to say you look great, you look rested," Dr. Battle said.

In addition, a refreshing lift is also a fraction of the cost. It's about $2000 compared to around $10,000 for a more traditional facelift.

