Health Alert:There's no such thing as being fat but fit

Being "Fat But Fit" is a myth!



Researchers have found that carrying extra weight could raise your risk of a heart attack by more than a quarter. If a patient is overweight or obese, even though their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol appear within the normal range, excess weight is still a risk factor. And all efforts should be made to get back to a healthy weight.



New studies are questioning the overuse of mammography. Data revealed that 57 percent of older survivors with a life expectancy of less than 5 years were still having regular breast screenings despite the unknown benefits. Encouraging individualized decisions may be more appropriate and may allow screening to be targeted to older women for whom the potential benefit outweighs the potential burdens.



The Metropolitan D.C. Prevention of Blindness Society needs your help and all you have to do is enjoy a stack of pancakes. Dine out at the original Pancake House in Bethesda, Rockville, or Fall Church Thursday, August 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fifteen percent of your bill will benefit programs to save sight.



