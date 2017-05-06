Health Alert: Why you should drink milk, keep eating your veggies and benefits of aspirin

composition of fruits and vegetables in basket (Photo: Serg_Velusceac)

Milk - it does a body good is more than a slogan.

New research out of China found men who drank 8-ounces of milk a day had a 6 percent lower risk of hypertension when compared to non-milk drinkers.

According to the American Heart Association, a diet, including low fat milk and milk products, is also associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes in adults.

Veggies are also an important part of healthy eating at any age. But a new study finds many American toddlers go days without eating any vegetables.

One in four 6- to 11-month-olds and one in five 1-year-olds are more likely to have French fries than veggies. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends veggies with every meal and snack.



Many of you take a baby aspirin to prevent heart disease, even colon cancer.

Now, City of Hope researchers in California find the regular use of 81 mg aspirin can lower the risk of breast cancer for women.

Data suggests taking low-dose aspirin at least three times per week, reduces the risk by 20 percent of estrogen or progesterone receptor positive, HER2 negative breast cancer, which is the most common breast cancer subtype.



And Saturday morning at the National Harbor, you can cheer on folks in the 5K Run/Walk to Break the Silence on Ovarian Cancer. 1 in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime.

