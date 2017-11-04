HEALTH ALERT: Washington Capitals host blood drive

Professional doctor preparing patient for procedure (Photo: YakobchukOlena, STAGE Stock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Capitals and Inova Blood Donor Services are hosting a blood drive Saturday until 5 p.m.

It's happening at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia. Each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

As a thank you, donors at the blood drive will receive a bobblehead of goalie Philipp Grubauer as well as a Capitals t-shirt. Appointments are required, so make sure you call ahead.



This is one game we can't afford to lose to cancer. Join the Prevent Cancer Foundation Sunday at NATS Ballpark for its annual 5K walk, run and the health fair.

You and your family, including dogs, will have a blast walking or running the course along our nation's waterfront, beginning and ending at the ballpark.

The 5k will be followed by free giveaways, kids activities, healthy snacks and much more at the Health Fair.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight.

It’s a good thing but, the time change can really throw off a baby's nap time and bedtime.

To help them better adjust to falling back:

Put baby to bed 10 minutes later each night.

Darken the room to keep out early sunrise.

Wake up baby 10-minutes later than usual.

Or do nothing. Within a week or two, most babies will adjust to the time change naturally.

