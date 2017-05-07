Health Alert: Walks for great causes this weekend!

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Lots of your neighbors are walking for great causes this weekend!

Sunday, the March of Dimes is marching for healthy babies in Reston, Virginia. Nearly a half million babies are born too soon every year in the United States — 982 of them right here in D.C. The walk raises money to fund lifesaving research and programs that help moms and babies.

The two-day AVON 39 Walk to end breast cancer wraps up its 39.3 mile overnighter Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park.



And Next Tuesday is the 9th of the month. Don't forget to call your buddies. Remind them how important detecting breast cancer at the earliest most treatable stage is key to survival.

While breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, lung cancer is the number 1 cancer killer of women.

Every eight minutes a woman in the U.S. dies of lung cancer.

On Tuesday, May 9, show your support of LUNG Force by wearing turquoise. And remind your buddies to do the same.

