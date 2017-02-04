Health Alert: To vaccinate your child or not?

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - To vaccinate your child or not? That is the question. While there have been debates among some groups about the safety of vaccines, a new survey finds an overwhelming majority of Americans believe the benefits outweigh the risks.

82 percent support requiring children attending public school to be vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella. But the Pew Research Center survey finds parents of young children, adults under age 30, blacks and people with lower knowledge about science topics also see a higher risk of side effects.



February is Heart Awareness month. Heart disease kills 1 in 3 women. But did you know that pregnancy could be a risk factor for heart disease?

According to the Journal Circulation, four or more pregnancies can increase a woman's risk of developing atrial fibrillation by 30 to 40 percent later in life.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Researchers speculate that repeated exposure to physiological, metabolic or hormonal factors during pregnancy could explain the link. Their point is not to discourage multiple pregnancies, but to urge women to learn their risks factors for heart disease and get screened.

