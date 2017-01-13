Health Alert: Peanut allergy is a growing health problem

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You've heard "Fight fire with fire?" In this case, it's fight nut allergies with nuts.

Peanut allergy is a growing health problem for which no treatment or cure exists. However, recent NIH guidelines say that introducing peanut-containing foods into the diet during infancy, babies as young as 4 -6 months, can prevent the development of peanut allergy.

In all cases, infants should start other solid foods before they are introduced to peanut-containing foods.

Another NIH study suggests children of obese parents may be at risk for developmental delays.

Children of obese mothers were more likely to fail tests of fine motor skill. Children of obese fathers were more likely to fail measures of social competence, and those born to extremely obese couples also were more likely to fail tests of problem solving ability.

Obesity in the U.S. is substantially increasing the incidence and prevalence of diabetes. Updating its guidelines, the American College of Physicians believes when medication is needed to improve high blood sugar, doctors should prescribe Metformin.

They found Metformin is more effective, has fewer adverse side effects and is cheaper than most other oral medications. It also has the added benefit of being associated with weight loss.

