HEALTH ALERT: No Shave November helps fight men's cancers

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Breathe Deep---and get out and join the Walk & Fun Run to end lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women.

Onsite registration begins at 9 a.m. The Walk Fun Run begins at 10:30 a.m. Money raised will help change outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, education, and support.



Just five days into the new month, but men you can still contribute to No Shave November and help fight men's cancers. Donations will be invested in groundbreaking cancer research and providing free information and services to cancer patients and their caregivers.

Do you know a woman battling breast cancer who could use a day of pampering? Dante's Salon and Wellness Spa in Fairfax is participating in the Diva For A Day experience and donating its services.

To nominate a woman in treatment for breast cancer, apply online. The spa experience will take place at the salon on November 9 starting around 4 p.m.

