Health Alert: No risk factors, but you still get a cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You have no risk factors; you're doing everything right to prevent cancer. Still, you get that diagnosis. Why?

Scientists at Johns Hopkins' Kimmel Cancer Center in Baltimore estimate that two thirds of cancers are unavoidable even if you live a healthy life. The cancers are caused by random mistakes in the genetic code that occur when cells divide. Researchers say what's urgently needed are better methods to detect all cancers earlier, while they're still curable.



But the fact that some cancers are just the luck of the draw doesn't mean giving up making healthy lifestyle choices & continuing early detection. When it comes to breast cancer -- self aware exams, mammograms and clinical exams are still vital.

On April 9 call your buddies with that reminder. The call could be a life saver.

