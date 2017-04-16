Health Alert: New changes for prostate cancer screening

Doctor writing prescription, stock image. (Photo: Dynamic Graphics, ges)

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has made a slight change in its recommendation for men age 55-69 on PSA screening for prostate cancer.



Instead of a Grade D, meaning there's no value to the Prostate Specific Antigen test, the grade is now C which leaves the decision of getting the PSA test up to the individual.

Urologist Dr. Keith Kowalczyk at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital is encouraged by the change.

“It’s not a perfect test. We have a long ways to go to get a better test. But at this time, it is the most helpful thing we have. So I would say, don’t be afraid of getting screened. You’re in good hands. We’re gonna to have to have a good discussion and figure out a personalized plan from here on out.”

For men over age 70, the Task Force still does not find a benefit to the PSA test---and recommends these men not be screened for prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer is the second leading cause of death in men in the U.S.

Register now if you want to be in the room when the Prevent Cancer Foundation holds its 2017 Dialogue for Action.

Two days of discussions, April 19 to 21 at the Hilton McLean-Tysons Corner, will center around the best ways to reinforce cancer screening, prevention and risk reduction initiatives in communities.

© 2017 WUSA-TV