Health Alert: New breast cancer study, World Hepatitis Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's a small study with some big results.

Women with breast cancer who undergo a nipple-sparing mastectomy have a low rate of the cancer returning within the first five years. That's when most recurrences in the breast are diagnosed.

Study investigators say most women with breast cancer are eligible for this type of mastectomy, which leaves the natural nipple in place.

Millions of us use artificial sweeteners several times daily to keep from getting fat, but new research suggests they may be doing just the opposite.

Over time, artificial sweeteners including sucralose and aspartame, may be linked to long-term weight gain and increased risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Study authors say more research is needed to adequately determine the long-term risks and benefits of these products for weight management.



Next Friday, July 28, is World Hepatitis Day.

Four-hundred million people are living with hepatitis B or C.

Every year 1.4 million people die from viral hepatitis; yet all of these deaths could be prevented.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation's Think About the Link campaign aims to increase the vaccination rate to prevent Hep B and raise awareness of and access to available treatment options for Hep C.

With better awareness of how we can prevent hepatitis - we can eliminate this disease and save 4,000 lives a day.



