Health Alert: New birth control app tells women when their fertile

Beautiful pregnant woman with mobile phone in her bedroom (Photo: pattonmania, pattonmania)

There's an app for almost everything we do.

A new cell phone app has been certified as a method of birth control in the European Union. Similar to the rhythm method or natural planning, Natural Cycles fertility app tells users whether they're fertile or not by monitoring their temperature. While impressive, women are urged to proceed with caution.



Over the summer, a lot of us have been binge watching our favorite TV shows. But that may be linked to poor sleep in young people. Researchers find the more often young people binge-watch, the higher their cognitive pre-sleep arousal. And that negatively affects their sleep quality, fatigue and insomnia.



All next week marks the fourth annual Contact Lens Health Week. This year's theme is healthy habits mean healthy eyes. More than 30 million people in the U.S. wear contact lenses.

© 2017 WUSA-TV