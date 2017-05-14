Health Alert: National women's health week, smiling and aging

Text "Women's health" of colored wooden letters, stethoscope and pills (Photo: VeranoVerde)

Wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day! In your honor, Sunday begins National Women's Health Week.

It's all about encouraging women to make their health a priority. Here are some steps to follow to live a safer and healthier life!

Get Recommended Screenings and Preventive Care

Get Moving

Eat Healthy

Prioritize Mental Health

Practice Healthy Behaviors: no smoking & limit your alcohol consumption

It's said when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you. New research out of Canada suggests the whole world might also see you as older by as much as 2 years.

Study participants, looking at pictures of smiling people, thought they were older. While the surprised faces appeared more youthful. The reasons why---smiles create wrinkles. A look of surprise smooths them out.

