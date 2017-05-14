WUSA
Health Alert: National women's health week, smiling and aging

Today begins National Women's Health week!

Andrea Roane, WUSA 10:38 AM. EDT May 14, 2017

Wishing all moms a Happy Mother's Day! In your honor, Sunday begins National Women's Health Week.

It's all about encouraging women to make their health a priority. Here are some steps to follow to live a safer and healthier life!

  • Get Recommended Screenings and Preventive Care
  • Get Moving
  • Eat Healthy
  • Prioritize Mental Health
  • Practice Healthy Behaviors: no smoking & limit your alcohol consumption

It's said when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you. New research out of Canada suggests the whole world might also see you as older by as much as 2 years.

Study participants, looking at pictures of smiling people, thought they were older. While the surprised faces appeared more youthful. The reasons why---smiles create wrinkles. A look of surprise smooths them out.

