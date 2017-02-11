Health Alert: More flu outbreaks than last year

Man in bed with thermometer in mouth, holding head, eyes closed (Photo: Tom Le Goff, (c) Tom Le Goff)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A flu season surge has outbreaks spreading wider than last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 15 pediatric deaths have been reported across the U.S. stemming from the flu, seven of them happened last week.

Forty states are now reporting widespread activity of the flu. Hardest hit areas include New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and South Carolina.

It's not too late to get vaccinated even though flu season is almost over. According to the CDC, flu cases peak between December and March, sometimes lasting until May.



Remember the old adage you are what you eat---well, one thing you eat could protect against Alzheimer's. A UCLA study found consuming grapes twice a day for six months protected against significant metabolic decline in Alzheimer-related areas of the brain.

Additionally, researchers following people with early memory decline, found those consuming a grape-enriched diet saw individual improvements in attention and working memory performance, compared to those on the non-grape diet.

Currently 5.4 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and the numbers continue to grow.



Tuesday is Valentine's Day and National Donor Day. It celebrates all those people who have helped save people's lives by donating blood, marrow, tissue, and even organs. To all those donors, thank you for giving the Gift of Life.

