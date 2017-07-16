Health Alert: Medication mistakes, free kidney screenings in DC

Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets (Photo: BackyardProduction, Steve Heap 2017)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new initiative to combat kidney disease in D.C.

The nation's capital, also known as Ground Zero for kidney disease, is getting an assist in the fight from the American Kidney Foundation. As part of its' Know Your Kidneys DC Initiative, the foundation will provide free kidney health screenings to over 2,000 at-risk D.C. residents this year.

Medication mistakes are on the rise and the rate of serious mix-ups has doubled since 2000. Four out of 10 mistakes involve heart medications, painkillers or hormone therapy prescriptions, including insulin.

Most of the errors involve taking the wrong medicine, the wrong dosage or accidentally taking a medication twice.

Keeping a written log of when medications are administered can be a helpful strategy for parents and caregivers. Careful storage of meds is also important.

