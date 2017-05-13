Health Alert: Knee surgery guidelines, skin cancer awareness

(Photo: Thinkstock)

By 2020, nearly 6.5 million Americans between the ages of 35 and 84 are expected to be diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis.

Arthroscopy or keyhole surgery has been the go to method of treatment, but a panel of international researchers is strongly recommending against surgery in almost all patients with degenerative knee disease.

Their findings are based on new evidence that it doesn't, on average, result in lasting improvement in pain or function and further research is unlikely to alter this advice.



Just 16 days to the Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.

Before you head to the beach, make sure you know how to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. It is also highly treatable if caught early.

Remember the ABCDE rule: A-asymmetry (one half of the mole doesn't match the other); B-border irregularity; C-color that is not uniform; D-diameter greater than 6 mm — and E-evolving size, shape or color.

© 2017 WUSA-TV