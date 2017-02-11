Health Alert: Is it a boy or girl?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
ICE agents make arrests in several states
-
Man shot while attacking people at a store
-
Prince George's Co. Police investigate photos
-
New effort to stop child sex abuse
-
Police investigate possible hate crime
-
$4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect
-
Who will lead D.C.'s police department?
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
Bunce plays snow Frisbee
-
Semi crushes police car in Wyoming
More Stories
-
New technology tracks child predators online in real timeFeb 10, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Metro SafeTrack work resumes on the Blue lineFeb 11, 2017, 9:34 a.m.
-
ICE arrests alleged 'criminal aliens' in Northern VirginiaFeb 10, 2017, 9:43 p.m.