Health Alert: Is it a boy or a girl?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Is it a boy or a girl? Knowing mom's blood pressure numbers before pregnancy could provide the answer.

A paper published in the American Journal of Hypertension suggests that after adjustment for things like age, education, cholesterol, and glucose, a woman's systolic blood pressure before pregnancy was higher in mom's who had a boy than in those who delivered a girl.



If that mom delivers by C-Section, there's now a Smartphone APP to help her get released from the hospital sooner.

Women scheduled for C-sections download a special app on their smartphones four weeks prior to the procedure.

It will reminded them of appointments, provide pre-surgery information -- such as when to start and stop medications and facilitate remote post-surgery health checks such as pain control and wound recovery.

With the APP, the average length of a hospital stay after a C-Section decreased from 3.7 days to 2.7 days.

