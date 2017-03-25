Health Alert: Human Papilloma Virus. Surgery weekend effect and National Poison Prevention Week

Photo by ABC10 (Photo: Cohen, Sam)

The Human Papilloma Virus causes cervical cancer, but there's a vaccine that can prevent it.

New global guidelines out now recommend all girls ages nine to 14 receive two doses of the HPV vaccine. Those doses should be administered at least six months apart and up to 12 to 15 months apart.

Girls who are HIV positive should receive three doses of the vaccine. Unvaccinated girls 15 or older should also receive three doses.

The HPV vaccine may be administered through age 26 to prevent cervical cancer.

Patients who undergo elective surgery on Saturday's or Sunday's are more likely to die than those operated on during the week--that was according to previous research.

But new findings from the UK conclude there is no "weekend effect." Accounting for other risk factors, the day of the week did not affect the short or long term survival chances of people undergoing emergency surgery or elective surgery.

National Poison Prevention Week is wrapping up. It's all about raising awareness of the dangers of unintentional poisonings and the steps to prevent poisonings from happening in the first place.

